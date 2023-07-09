Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC027-071-131-205-275-092015-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0412.230709T1915Z-230709T2015Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
315 PM EDT Sun Jul 9 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Western Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 415 PM EDT.
* At 314 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Camilla to near Cairo, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Thomasville, Cairo, Pelham, Camilla, Boston, Doerun,
Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Barwick,
Sale City, Capel, Dillon, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P and
Murphy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring
with these storms. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
&&
LAT...LON 3133 8387 3110 8371 3079 8364 3083 8420
3123 8437
TIME...MOT...LOC 1914Z 270DEG 21KT 3120 8427 3087 8413
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
JCW
Commented
