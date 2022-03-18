Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
307 PM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022
GAC007-071-087-095-131-177-205-275-287-321-182000-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0040.000000T0000Z-220318T2000Z/
Decatur GA-Grady GA-Dougherty GA-Turner GA-Mitchell GA-Lee GA-
Baker GA-Thomas GA-Colquitt GA-Worth GA-
307 PM EDT Fri Mar 18 2022
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GRADY...EASTERN DOUGHERTY...
SOUTHWESTERN TURNER...MITCHELL...SOUTH CENTRAL LEE...NORTHEASTERN
BAKER...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS...WESTERN COLQUITT AND WORTH COUNTIES...
At 306 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Marine Corps Logistics Base to 8 miles north of
Whigham, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Sylvester, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Moultrie, Baconton,
Poulan, Doerun, Ochlocknee, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base,
Turner City, Terrell, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City, Minton and
Capel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southwestern
Georgia.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3088 8396 3095 8443 3121 8437 3128 8426
3136 8421 3146 8423 3155 8426 3162 8429
3165 8429 3166 8358 3160 8361 3159 8365
3152 8365
TIME...MOT...LOC 1906Z 267DEG 28KT 3156 8403 3100 8428
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
