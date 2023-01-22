Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC027-071-131-205-275-222215-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0036.230122T2112Z-230122T2215Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
412 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Western Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Southern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 515 PM EST.
* At 412 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cairo, moving
east at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Thomasville, Cairo, Pelham, Boston, Ochlocknee, Pavo,
Coolidge, Whigham, Riverside, Berlin, Barwick, Ellenton, Capel,
Dillon, Everett, Rocky Hill, Merrillville, Calvary and Princes
Still.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3066 8370 3067 8394 3069 8438 3085 8438
3109 8434 3124 8356
TIME...MOT...LOC 2112Z 250DEG 54KT 3089 8425
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
405 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023
GAZ127-129-145-146-156>158-222200-
Tift GA-Worth GA-Decatur GA-Colquitt GA-Mitchell GA-Grady GA-
Thomas GA-
405 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Decatur,
Grady, southeastern Mitchell, Thomas, Colquitt, Tift and southern
Worth Counties through 500 PM EST...
At 405 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Sylvester to 9 miles
northwest of Havana. Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Thomasville, Sylvester, Cairo, Pelham, Camilla,
Omega, Norman Park, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Ochlocknee, Pavo,
Coolidge, Whigham, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Riverside and Schley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
LAT...LON 3146 8337 3140 8337 3134 8344 3132 8351
3123 8351 3104 8368 3104 8374 3097 8374
3067 8399 3070 8456 3155 8391 3150 8338
3148 8334
TIME...MOT...LOC 2105Z 254DEG 26KT 3145 8391 3072 8452
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
