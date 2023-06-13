Severe Thunderstorm Warning

GAC071-087-131-205-275-132130-

/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0247.230613T2013Z-230613T2130Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

413 PM EDT Tue Jun 13 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...

Northern Grady County in southwestern Georgia...

Southern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...

Northern Thomas County in south central Georgia...

Western Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

* Until 530 PM EDT.

* At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest

of Pelham, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Moultrie, Pelham, Camilla, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside,

Schley, Funston, Enon, Cotton, South Moultrie, Chastain, Harrells

Still, Sigsbee, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Quality, Branchville,

Murphy and Vada.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3131 8371 3094 8374 3101 8452 3116 8447

TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 253DEG 20KT 3104 8430

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 281

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1230 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC007-017-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-

185-201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-140000-

/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0281.230613T1730Z-230614T0000Z/

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN

BROOKS CALHOUN CLAY

COLQUITT COOK DECATUR

DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY

IRWIN LANIER LEE

LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL

QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE

TERRELL THOMAS TIFT

TURNER WORTH

$$

