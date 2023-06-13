Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC071-087-131-205-275-132130-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0247.230613T2013Z-230613T2130Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
413 PM EDT Tue Jun 13 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...
Northern Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Southern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northern Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Western Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 530 PM EDT.
* At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest
of Pelham, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Pelham, Camilla, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside,
Schley, Funston, Enon, Cotton, South Moultrie, Chastain, Harrells
Still, Sigsbee, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Quality, Branchville,
Murphy and Vada.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3131 8371 3094 8374 3101 8452 3116 8447
TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 253DEG 20KT 3104 8430
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 281
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1230 PM CDT TUE JUN 13 2023
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC007-017-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-
185-201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-140000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0281.230613T1730Z-230614T0000Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN
BROOKS CALHOUN CLAY
COLQUITT COOK DECATUR
DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY
IRWIN LANIER LEE
LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL
QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE
TERRELL THOMAS TIFT
TURNER WORTH
$$
