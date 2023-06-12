GAC071-205-277-321-122215-
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
537 PM EDT Mon Jun 12 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 615 PM EDT.
* At 537 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Doerun, or 12
miles northwest of Moultrie, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Doerun, Unionville,
Phillipsburg, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Ellenton, Bridgeboro,
Minton, Scooterville, Anderson City, Sigsbee, Pritchetts, Poplar
Arbor Church, Cool Spring and Pineboro.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
LAT...LON 3133 8351 3130 8352 3127 8350 3124 8351
3120 8351 3118 8354 3116 8355 3122 8403
3141 8401 3147 8350
TIME...MOT...LOC 2137Z 264DEG 29KT 3132 8389
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
524 PM EDT Mon Jun 12 2023
GAZ127-146-122215-
Worth GA-Colquitt GA-
524 PM EDT Mon Jun 12 2023
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Colquitt and southern Worth Counties through 615 PM EDT...
At 524 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Doerun, or 12 miles northeast of Camilla, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Norman Park, Doerun, Schley, Funston, Minton, Scooterville,
Anderson City, Ticknor, Minnesota, Powelltown, Sigsbee, Pritchetts,
Poplar Arbor Church, Crosland, Hartsfield, New Elm and Bay.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for
south central and southwestern Georgia.
LAT...LON 3133 8365 3133 8364 3118 8365 3119 8400
3138 8400 3143 8365
TIME...MOT...LOC 2124Z 264DEG 22KT 3130 8400
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
