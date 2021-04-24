Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-071-075-155-277-321-242330-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0095.210424T2210Z-210424T2330Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
610 PM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 730 PM EDT.
* At 610 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Ocilla to 6 miles south of Doerun, moving east
at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Ocilla, Sparks, Enigma, Omega,
Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Unionville,
Riverside, Schley, Funston, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park and
Minton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
LAT...LON 3161 8306 3155 8306 3149 8310 3146 8315
3144 8314 3140 8314 3139 8312 3136 8311
3133 8306 3130 8306 3128 8304 3121 8305
3109 8327 3110 8389 3129 8397 3164 8329
3166 8301 3164 8301
TIME...MOT...LOC 2210Z 268DEG 26KT 3162 8317 3122 8390
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
11-MM
GAC071-095-205-321-242215-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0093.210424T2144Z-210424T2215Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
544 PM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Eastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 615 PM EDT.
* At 544 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles northwest of Doerun to near Camilla, moving
east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Camilla, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Flint, Livingston, Tempy,
Parkerville, Cotton, Laney, Lester, Pritchetts, Freeman, Mitchell
Co A/P, Poplar Arbor Church, Crestwood, Hartsfield, Greenough,
Hinsonton, Alfords and Gordy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
LAT...LON 3147 8375 3131 8396 3111 8399 3119 8428
3149 8404
TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 270DEG 41KT 3142 8398 3123 8413
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
11-MM
GAC017-019-071-075-155-277-287-321-242215-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0092.210424T2131Z-210424T2215Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
531 PM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Turner County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Ben Hill County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 615 PM EDT.
* At 530 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Ashburn to 8 miles south of Poulan to near Newton,
moving east at 70 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sparks,
Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha,
Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Riverside, Schley and Sycamore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
LAT...LON 3166 8300 3161 8306 3155 8306 3148 8311
3146 8315 3140 8314 3133 8306 3128 8304
3119 8305 3114 8314 3115 8316 3113 8317
3106 8330 3109 8400 3131 8398 3143 8381
3171 8362 3178 8299
TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 260DEG 61KT 3169 8363 3140 8381 3127 8427
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
11-MM
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 109
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
400 PM EDT SAT APR 24 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 109 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC007-019-027-037-053-061-071-075-081-087-093-095-099-131-145-
177-185-193-197-201-205-215-239-243-249-253-259-261-263-269-273-
275-277-287-307-321-250200-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0109.210424T2000Z-210425T0200Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BERRIEN BROOKS
CALHOUN CHATTAHOOCHEE CLAY
COLQUITT COOK CRISP
DECATUR DOOLY DOUGHERTY
EARLY GRADY HARRIS
LEE LOWNDES MACON
MARION MILLER MITCHELL
MUSCOGEE QUITMAN RANDOLPH
SCHLEY SEMINOLE STEWART
SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR
TERRELL THOMAS TIFT
TURNER WEBSTER WORTH
ATTN...WFO...TAE...FFC...
Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
200 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-241400-
/O.NEW.KTAE.WI.Y.0002.210424T1200Z-210425T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
200 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 /100 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021/
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM
CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph will impact outdoor
events today, especially any temporary structures such as tents.
In addition, areas of the western FL Panhandle that sustained
damage from severe weather two weeks ago may be more vulnerable
to impacts, especially compromised trees and nearby power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Flash Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1245 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>011-108-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-250600-
/O.NEW.KTAE.FF.A.0004.210424T0545Z-210425T0600Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-Holmes-
Washington-Jackson-South Walton-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-
Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-
Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-
Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Herod, Port Washington, Albany, Ewell,
Arlington, Williamsburg, Edison, Adel, Iveys Mill, Bellview,
Blakely, Ashton, Bannockburn, Hobby, Pine Park, Worth, Browntown,
Leonia, Forrester, Ashburn, Union, Sandestin, Steinham Store, Red
Store Crossroads, Leesburg, Gammage, West Bainbridge, Holmes County
Airport, Waterloo, Headland Municipal A/P, Fitzgerald, Lakeland,
Coles, Sunsweet, Grady Co A/P, Bunker, Cobb Crossroads, Beachton,
Keyton, Hacoda, Screamer, Dickey, Dothan, Argyle, Newton, Barker
Store, Teeterville, Clarks Mill, De Funiak Springs, Cairo, Westwood,
Doverel, Blackwood, Graves, Courthouse, Pleasant Ridge, Pine Valley,
Berrien Co A/P, Fort Rucker, Ausmac, Asbury, Barneyville, Bowens
Mill, Center Ridge, Santa Rosa Beach, Thomasville, Richter
Crossroads, Cuba, Cook Co A/P, Turner City, Logan Field Municipal
A/P, Little Hope, Elpino, Commissary Hill, Irwinville, Laconte,
Dawson Municipal A/P, Cottle, Quitman, Colquitt, Sneads, Isabella,
Cooktown, Turquoise Beach, Sylvester, Brooks Co A/P, Southwest Ga
Regional A/P, Milford, Orange Hill, Benevolence, Moultrie Municipal
A/P, Daleville, Pretoria, Centerville, Poplar Head, Wire Bridge,
Moultrie, Early Co A/P, Cordrays Mill, Cluster Springs, Elmodel Wma,
Beamon, Browns Crossroads, Dawson, Chipley, East Albany, Mayhaw,
Pasco, Grooverville, Crystal Lake, Decatur Co A/P, Alfords, Capel,
Eucheeanna, Shivers Mill, Nankin, Simsville, Yeomans, Tifton,
Hawkinstown, Metcalf, Valdosta Regional Airport, Days Crossroads,
Hoggard Mill, Five Points, Pelham, Pecan, Harding, Queensland,
Ozark, Ricks Place, Springvale, Blackwell Field A/P, Abbeville,
Chipley Municipal Airport, Fairchild, Moores Crossroads, Red Rock,
Enterprise, Walker, Bonifay, Donaldsonville A/P, Greggs, Cuthbert,
Boykin, Marianna, Dixie, Lawrenceville, Gordy, Ganer, Douglasville,
Fadette, Bainbridge, Abbeville Municipal A/P, Mabson, Palmyra,
Ocilla, Spence Airport, Donalsonville, De Funiak Spring Airport,
Riverturn, New Hope, Moncrief, Weber, Sylvester Airport, Ashford,
Chula, Peterson Hill, Massee, Lockett Crossing, Georgetown, Mitchell
Co A/P, Geneva, Nashville, Abba, Babcock, Hartford, Springvale
Station, Jones Crossing, Geneva Municipal A/P, Hanover, Lynn,
Battens Crossroads, Freeport, Hatcher, Crossroads, Malone, Fort
Gaines, Enterprise Municipal A/P, Morgan, Davis Park, Glendale,
Camilla, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Blue Springs, Branchville, Dill,
Alpine Heights, Bagby State Park, Valdosta, Dillon, Empress,
Headland, Cottonwood, Graceville, Portland, Cotton, and Seminole
State Park
1245 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 /145 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021/
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama...Panhandle
Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle
Florida, Central Walton, Holmes, Jackson, North Walton, South
Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,
Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* Through late tonight
* Average rainfall amounts between 1 and 4 inches are expected
across portions of southeast Alabama, southern Georgia, and the
Florida panhandle. However, isolated areas may pick up around 5
inches of rain in a short period of time due to multiple rounds of
thunderstorms, resulting in localized flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
