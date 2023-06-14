Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-071-075-173-277-142330-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0267.230614T2210Z-230614T2330Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
610 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Lanier County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southern Tift County in south central Georgia...
* Until 730 PM EDT.
* At 610 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Doerun to near Alapaha, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray
City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Alapaha, Riverside, Schley,
Meigs, Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State
Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3100 8297 3103 8318 3103 8345 3105 8354
3108 8357 3103 8357 3104 8378 3103 8379
3104 8380 3104 8400 3133 8400 3132 8372
3133 8365 3139 8365 3145 8314 3140 8314
3133 8306 3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 2210Z 293DEG 38KT 3130 8390 3142 8314
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Tornado Warning
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
600 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
GAC019-071-075-277-142215-
/O.CON.KTAE.TO.W.0083.000000T0000Z-230614T2215Z/
Cook GA-Berrien GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-
600 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR
NORTHEASTERN COOK...NORTHWESTERN BERRIEN...NORTHEASTERN COLQUITT AND
SOUTHEASTERN TIFT COUNTIES...
At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Unionville, or near Tifton, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near...
Enigma around 610 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Eldorado, Fender and Staunton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
LAT...LON 3128 8356 3143 8352 3139 8326 3120 8336
TIME...MOT...LOC 2200Z 274DEG 28KT 3138 8344
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
$$
25-CAMP
Tornado Warning
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
555 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
GAC071-321-142215-
/O.CON.KTAE.TO.W.0084.000000T0000Z-230614T2215Z/
Colquitt GA-Worth GA-
555 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR
NORTHWESTERN COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES...
At 555 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Doerun, or 10 miles southeast of Putney, moving
southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near...
Doerun around 605 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Bridgeboro, Funston, Minton, Livingston, Anderson City, Ticknor,
Minnesota, Parkerville, Powelltown and Schley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the
National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency
who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the
path of dangerous weather.
&&
LAT...LON 3137 8368 3118 8386 3127 8400 3146 8400
3146 8398 3148 8398 3148 8400 3149 8400
TIME...MOT...LOC 2155Z 316DEG 30KT 3138 8396
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
$$
42-DVD
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023
ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-
Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben
Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-
Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,
Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,
Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers
Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,
Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal
A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores
Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort
Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,
Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,
Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,
Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,
Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,
Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,
Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,
Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns
Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys
Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester
Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co
A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,
Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,
Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,
Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,
Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,
Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,
Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,
Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,
Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,
Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,
Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,
Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional
Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,
Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,
Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,
Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster
Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,
Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,
Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
EB
Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 292
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1215 PM EDT WED JUN 14 2023
TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC007-017-019-027-037-053-061-071-075-081-087-093-095-099-131-
145-149-155-173-177-185-193-197-199-201-205-215-239-243-249-253-
259-261-263-269-273-275-277-285-287-307-315-321-142300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0292.230614T1615Z-230614T2300Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN
BROOKS CALHOUN CHATTAHOOCHEE
CLAY COLQUITT COOK
CRISP DECATUR DOOLY
DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY
HARRIS HEARD IRWIN
LANIER LEE LOWNDES
MACON MARION MERIWETHER
MILLER MITCHELL MUSCOGEE
QUITMAN RANDOLPH SCHLEY
SEMINOLE STEWART SUMTER
TALBOT TAYLOR TERRELL
THOMAS TIFT TROUP
TURNER WEBSTER WILCOX
WORTH
$$
ATTN...WFO...TAE...FFC...
