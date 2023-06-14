Severe Thunderstorm Warning

GAC019-071-075-173-277-142330-

/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0267.230614T2210Z-230614T2330Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

610 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Cook County in south central Georgia...

Berrien County in south central Georgia...

Lanier County in south central Georgia...

Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Southern Tift County in south central Georgia...

* Until 730 PM EDT.

* At 610 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Doerun to near Alapaha, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray

City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Alapaha, Riverside, Schley,

Meigs, Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State

Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central

and southwestern Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central

and southwestern Georgia.

&&

LAT...LON 3100 8297 3103 8318 3103 8345 3105 8354

3108 8357 3103 8357 3104 8378 3103 8379

3104 8380 3104 8400 3133 8400 3132 8372

3133 8365 3139 8365 3145 8314 3140 8314

3133 8306 3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297

TIME...MOT...LOC 2210Z 293DEG 38KT 3130 8390 3142 8314

TORNADO...POSSIBLE

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD

Tornado Warning

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

600 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

GAC019-071-075-277-142215-

/O.CON.KTAE.TO.W.0083.000000T0000Z-230614T2215Z/

Cook GA-Berrien GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-

600 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN COOK...NORTHWESTERN BERRIEN...NORTHEASTERN COLQUITT AND

SOUTHEASTERN TIFT COUNTIES...

At 600 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Unionville, or near Tifton, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Enigma around 610 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Eldorado, Fender and Staunton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

LAT...LON 3128 8356 3143 8352 3139 8326 3120 8336

TIME...MOT...LOC 2200Z 274DEG 28KT 3138 8344

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

$$

25-CAMP

Tornado Warning

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

555 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

GAC071-321-142215-

/O.CON.KTAE.TO.W.0084.000000T0000Z-230614T2215Z/

Colquitt GA-Worth GA-

555 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES...

At 555 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Doerun, or 10 miles southeast of Putney, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Doerun around 605 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Bridgeboro, Funston, Minton, Livingston, Anderson City, Ticknor,

Minnesota, Parkerville, Powelltown and Schley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the

National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency

who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the

path of dangerous weather.

&&

LAT...LON 3137 8368 3118 8386 3127 8400 3146 8400

3146 8398 3148 8398 3148 8400 3149 8400

TIME...MOT...LOC 2155Z 316DEG 30KT 3138 8396

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

$$

42-DVD

Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023

ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-

/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-

Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben

Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-

Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-

Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,

Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,

Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers

Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,

Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal

A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores

Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort

Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,

Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,

Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,

Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,

Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,

Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,

Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,

Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns

Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys

Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester

Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co

A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,

Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,

Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,

Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,

Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,

Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,

Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,

Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,

Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,

Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,

Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,

Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional

Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,

Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,

Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,

Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster

Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,

Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,

Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and

Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,

Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,

Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,

Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,

Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,

Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,

Turner and Worth.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two

days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6

inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today

through Friday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

&&

$$

EB

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 292

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1215 PM EDT WED JUN 14 2023

TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC007-017-019-027-037-053-061-071-075-081-087-093-095-099-131-

145-149-155-173-177-185-193-197-199-201-205-215-239-243-249-253-

259-261-263-269-273-275-277-285-287-307-315-321-142300-

/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0292.230614T1615Z-230614T2300Z/

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN

BROOKS CALHOUN CHATTAHOOCHEE

CLAY COLQUITT COOK

CRISP DECATUR DOOLY

DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY

HARRIS HEARD IRWIN

LANIER LEE LOWNDES

MACON MARION MERIWETHER

MILLER MITCHELL MUSCOGEE

QUITMAN RANDOLPH SCHLEY

SEMINOLE STEWART SUMTER

TALBOT TAYLOR TERRELL

THOMAS TIFT TROUP

TURNER WEBSTER WILCOX

WORTH

$$

ATTN...WFO...TAE...FFC...

