Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-071-155-277-321-242345-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0239.220724T2254Z-220724T2345Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
654 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 745 PM EDT.
* At 653 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Enigma to 7 miles southeast of Moultrie, moving
north at 15 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Unionville,
Phillipsburg, Riverside, Schley, Berlin, Ellenton, Eldorado,
Scooterville, Harding, Waterloo, South Moultrie, Vanceville,
Hillsdale, Cool Spring and Pineboro.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3165 8343 3142 8327 3129 8343 3135 8344
3133 8346 3132 8351 3120 8351 3104 8366
3104 8369 3123 8386
TIME...MOT...LOC 2253Z 178DEG 14KT 3145 8336 3109 8369
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
644 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022
GAZ129-146-242315-
Tift GA-Colquitt GA-
644 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Colquitt
and Tift Counties through 715 PM EDT...
At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles north of Tifton to 6 miles southeast of
Norman Park. Movement was north at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Omega, Norman Park, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Unionville,
Ellenton, Hillsdale, Cool Spring, Eldorado, Chula, Harding, Tift
Airport, Fender, Crosland and Sunsweet.
LAT...LON 3159 8350 3157 8350 3157 8347 3156 8347
3155 8342 3133 8349 3132 8351 3125 8351
3115 8355 3124 8369 3133 8368 3133 8365
3143 8365 3143 8367 3148 8367 3149 8365
3160 8365
TIME...MOT...LOC 2243Z 185DEG 8KT 3157 8351 3120 8361
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.