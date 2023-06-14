Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC007-027-071-075-087-099-131-201-205-253-275-150030-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0270.230614T2302Z-230615T0030Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
702 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Cook County in south central Georgia...
Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Miller County in southwestern Georgia...
Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Central Early County in southwestern Georgia...
Seminole County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 830 PM EDT.
* At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Blakely to 7 miles east of Camilla, moving
southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Colquitt, Moultrie, Thomasville, Pelham, Bainbridge, Donalsonville,
Cairo, Quitman, Camilla, Blakely, Boston, Columbia, Ochlocknee,
Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, Riverside, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee
and Centerville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for southeastern
Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south
central and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for southeastern
Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south
central and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3085 8335 3082 8345 3075 8348 3070 8345
3064 8336 3071 8486 3077 8492 3088 8493
3097 8500 3110 8503 3117 8510 3137 8509
3122 8367 3103 8361 3104 8357 3108 8357
3105 8350 3098 8344 3090 8344
TIME...MOT...LOC 2302Z 298DEG 35KT 3133 8499 3122 8406
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
701 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
GAC019-071-075-173-277-142330-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0267.000000T0000Z-230614T2330Z/
Cook GA-Berrien GA-Lanier GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-
701 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT
FOR COOK...BERRIEN...LANIER...COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN TIFT COUNTIES...
At 701 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Doerun to 7 miles southwest of Willacoochee,
moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City,
Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Alapaha, Riverside, Schley, Meigs,
Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for south
central and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3100 8297 3103 8318 3103 8345 3105 8354
3108 8357 3103 8357 3104 8378 3103 8379
3104 8380 3104 8400 3133 8400 3132 8372
3133 8365 3139 8365 3145 8314 3140 8314
3133 8306 3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 303DEG 37KT 3127 8394 3128 8314
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
25-CAMP
Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 298
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
540 PM CDT WED JUN 14 2023
TORNADO WATCH 298 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC007-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-185-
201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-150400-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0298.230614T2240Z-230615T0400Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BERRIEN BROOKS
CALHOUN CLAY COLQUITT
COOK DECATUR DOUGHERTY
EARLY GRADY IRWIN
LANIER LEE LOWNDES
MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN
RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL
THOMAS TIFT TURNER
WORTH
$$
ATTN...WFO...TAE...
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023
ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-
Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben
Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-
Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,
Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,
Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers
Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,
Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal
A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores
Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort
Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,
Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,
Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,
Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,
Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,
Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,
Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,
Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns
Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys
Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester
Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co
A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,
Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,
Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,
Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,
Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,
Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,
Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,
Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,
Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,
Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,
Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,
Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional
Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,
Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,
Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,
Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster
Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,
Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,
Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
EB
