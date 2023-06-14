Severe Thunderstorm Warning

GAC007-027-071-075-087-099-131-201-205-253-275-150030-

/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0270.230614T2302Z-230615T0030Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

702 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...

Southwestern Cook County in south central Georgia...

Grady County in southwestern Georgia...

Miller County in southwestern Georgia...

Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...

Southwestern Baker County in southwestern Georgia...

Thomas County in south central Georgia...

Brooks County in south central Georgia...

Central Early County in southwestern Georgia...

Seminole County in southwestern Georgia...

Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Blakely to 7 miles east of Camilla, moving

southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Colquitt, Moultrie, Thomasville, Pelham, Bainbridge, Donalsonville,

Cairo, Quitman, Camilla, Blakely, Boston, Columbia, Ochlocknee,

Pavo, Coolidge, Whigham, Riverside, West Bainbridge, Chattahoochee

and Centerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for southeastern

Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south

central and southwestern Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for southeastern

Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south

central and southwestern Georgia.

&&

LAT...LON 3085 8335 3082 8345 3075 8348 3070 8345

3064 8336 3071 8486 3077 8492 3088 8493

3097 8500 3110 8503 3117 8510 3137 8509

3122 8367 3103 8361 3104 8357 3108 8357

3105 8350 3098 8344 3090 8344

TIME...MOT...LOC 2302Z 298DEG 35KT 3133 8499 3122 8406

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

701 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

GAC019-071-075-173-277-142330-

/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0267.000000T0000Z-230614T2330Z/

Cook GA-Berrien GA-Lanier GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-

701 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT

FOR COOK...BERRIEN...LANIER...COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN TIFT COUNTIES...

At 701 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Doerun to 7 miles southwest of Willacoochee,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City,

Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Alapaha, Riverside, Schley, Meigs,

Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for south

central and southwestern Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3100 8297 3103 8318 3103 8345 3105 8354

3108 8357 3103 8357 3104 8378 3103 8379

3104 8380 3104 8400 3133 8400 3132 8372

3133 8365 3139 8365 3145 8314 3140 8314

3133 8306 3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297

TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 303DEG 37KT 3127 8394 3128 8314

TORNADO...POSSIBLE

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

25-CAMP

Severe Weather Statement

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

701 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

GAC019-071-075-173-277-142330-

/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0267.000000T0000Z-230614T2330Z/

Cook GA-Berrien GA-Lanier GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-

701 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT

FOR COOK...BERRIEN...LANIER...COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN TIFT COUNTIES...

At 701 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Doerun to 7 miles southwest of Willacoochee,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City,

Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Alapaha, Riverside, Schley, Meigs,

Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for south

central and southwestern Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3100 8297 3103 8318 3103 8345 3105 8354

3108 8357 3103 8357 3104 8378 3103 8379

3104 8380 3104 8400 3133 8400 3132 8372

3133 8365 3139 8365 3145 8314 3140 8314

3133 8306 3128 8304 3119 8305 3118 8297

TIME...MOT...LOC 2301Z 303DEG 37KT 3127 8394 3128 8314

TORNADO...POSSIBLE

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

25-CAMP

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 298

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

540 PM CDT WED JUN 14 2023

TORNADO WATCH 298 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC007-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-185-

201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-150400-

/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0298.230614T2240Z-230615T0400Z/

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAKER BERRIEN BROOKS

CALHOUN CLAY COLQUITT

COOK DECATUR DOUGHERTY

EARLY GRADY IRWIN

LANIER LEE LOWNDES

MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN

RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL

THOMAS TIFT TURNER

WORTH

$$

ATTN...WFO...TAE...

Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023

ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-

/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-

Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben

Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-

Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-

Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,

Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,

Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers

Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,

Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal

A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores

Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort

Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,

Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,

Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,

Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,

Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,

Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,

Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,

Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns

Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys

Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester

Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co

A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,

Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,

Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,

Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,

Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,

Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,

Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,

Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,

Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,

Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,

Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,

Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional

Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,

Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,

Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,

Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster

Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,

Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,

Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and

Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,

Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,

Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,

Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,

Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,

Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,

Turner and Worth.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two

days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6

inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today

through Friday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

&&

$$

EB

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you