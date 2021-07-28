Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-027-071-075-275-277-321-290000-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0201.210728T2322Z-210729T0000Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
722 PM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
West central Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Northeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southern Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 800 PM EDT.
* At 722 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lenox, or 11
miles northwest of Adel, moving southwest at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Adel, Sparks, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun,
Pavo, Coolidge, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Riverside, Schley,
Morven, Berlin, Funston, Barwick, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State
Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3103 8345 3103 8347 3100 8346 3077 8362
3095 8400 3132 8400 3151 8343 3126 8329
TIME...MOT...LOC 2322Z 048DEG 35KT 3127 8354
HAIL...<.75IN
WIND...60MPH
$$
21-WD
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
640 PM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021
GAZ127>131-146>148-282330-
Berrien GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-Colquitt GA-Irwin GA-Cook GA-Turner GA-
Ben Hill GA-
640 PM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COOK...WESTERN IRWIN...BERRIEN...
TURNER...EASTERN COLQUITT...TIFT...WESTERN BEN HILL AND SOUTHEASTERN
WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT...
At 640 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Fitzgerald to 6 miles
southwest of Ocilla to near Willacoochee. Movement was southwest at
30 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Ashburn, Ocilla, Sylvester,
Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Poulan, Ty Ty, Alapaha,
Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Worth and Terrell.
LAT...LON 3185 8354 3184 8334 3155 8325 3145 8314
3140 8314 3139 8312 3136 8311 3133 8306
3130 8305 3104 8339 3112 8380 3180 8379
3180 8361 3185 8361
TIME...MOT...LOC 2240Z 043DEG 27KT 3177 8338 3151 8331 3134 8313
$$
21-WD
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
234 PM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>028-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-290900-
/O.NEW.KTAE.HT.Y.0002.210729T1400Z-210729T2300Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-South Walton-Coastal Bay-
Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-
Coastal Taylor-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-
Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-
Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Sandestin,
Santa Rosa Beach, Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland,
Port Washington, Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven,
Southport, Vicksburg, Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena,
Port St. Joe, White City, Beacon Hill, Overstreet,
Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City,
Tilton, Creels, Hays Place, High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart,
Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon, Saint Marks, Adams Beach,
Blue Springs, Cedar Island, Dekle Beach, Fish Creek,
Howell Place, Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge,
Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines,
Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan, Ricks Place,
Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill, Shivers Mill,
Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington, Commissary Hill,
Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg, Edison, Clarks Mill,
Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel, Graves, Herod, Yeomans,
Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing, Pretoria,
Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker, Forrester,
Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella, Red Rock,
Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth, Chula,
Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill, Fitzgerald,
Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood, Waterloo, Abba,
Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely, Centerville, Cuba,
Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt,
Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Newton,
Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford, Branchville, Camilla,
Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
234 PM EDT Wed Jul 28 2021 /134 PM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021/
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of at least 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, south-central Georgia, the Florida
Panhandle, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/
Thursday. Additional advisories will likely be needed again on
Friday and Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9
1 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.