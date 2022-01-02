Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC019-027-071-075-087-131-185-205-275-277-321-030215-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0013.220103T0047Z-220103T0215Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
747 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 915 PM EST.
* At 747 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Phillipsburg to 10 miles north of Quincy,
moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman,
Pelham, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Enigma, Omega, Norman
Park, Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty, Ochlocknee and Alapaha.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for south central Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3098 8329 3065 8360 3070 8467 3151 8369
3147 8315 3136 8311
TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 272DEG 32KT 3146 8358 3073 8456
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Tornado Watch
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 9/10
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL
748 PM EST SUN JAN 2 2022
FLC005-013-037-039-045-065-073-077-129-GAC017-019-027-071-075-087-
131-155-205-253-275-277-321-030200-
/O.CON.KTAE.TO.A.0009.000000T0000Z-220103T0200Z/
TORNADO WATCH 9 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN BIG BEND FLORIDA
FRANKLIN GADSDEN JEFFERSON
LEON LIBERTY WAKULLA
IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA
BAY CALHOUN GULF
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS
COLQUITT COOK IRWIN
THOMAS TIFT WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
DECATUR GRADY MITCHELL
SEMINOLE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABE SPRINGS, ADEL, ALFORDS,
ALMA, APALACHICOLA, ASHTON, AUSMAC, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN,
BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BENNETT, BERRIEN CO A/P, BETHEL,
BEVERLY, BLOUNTSTOWN, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BRADFORDVILLE,
BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BUCK SIDING, CAIRO, CAIRO, CALLAWAY,
CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARRABELLE, CASA BLANCO,
CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHULA, CLARKSVILLE,
COOK CO A/P, COTTLE, COTTON, DALKEITH, DAVIS PARK,
DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P,
DONALSONVILLE, DRIFTON, DURHAM, ECONFINA, ELPINO, EMPRESS,
FAIRCHILD, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P,
FORT GADSDEN, FRINK, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS,
GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HILLIARDVILLE,
HONEYVILLE, HOWARD CREEK, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, JARROTT,
KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN,
LYNN, LYNN HAVEN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MARYSVILLE, MASSEE,
METCALF, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE,
MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NIXON, OAK GROVE,
OCILLA, ODENA, PANAMA CITY, PASCO, PELHAM, PINE PARK,
PINE VALLEY, PORT ST. JOE, QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT,
QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SCOTTS FERRY,
SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SOPCHOPPY, SPENCE AIRPORT, ST. MARKS,
STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER,
SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TILTON,
WAKULLA SPRINGS, WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD,
WETUMPKA, WEWAHITCHKA, AND WHITE CITY.
$$
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
731 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
GAZ127-129-131-145>148-156>158-030130-
Berrien GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-Decatur GA-Colquitt GA-Irwin GA-
Mitchell GA-Cook GA-Grady GA-Thomas GA-
731 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Decatur,
northwestern Cook, Grady, southern Irwin, northwestern Berrien,
southeastern Mitchell, northern Thomas, Colquitt, Tift and
southeastern Worth Counties through 830 PM EST...
At 731 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Ty Ty to 11 miles north of Quincy.
Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Thomasville, Cairo, Pelham, Ocilla, Enigma, Omega,
Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty, Ochlocknee, Alapaha, Coolidge,
Whigham, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Riverside and Schley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3155 8307 3147 8315 3145 8314 3104 8367
3104 8373 3099 8374 3068 8413 3071 8473
3157 8362 3161 8306
TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 268DEG 28KT 3153 8361 3073 8464
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Flood Advisory
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
659 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
GAC007-071-087-095-131-201-205-253-275-277-321-030300-
/O.NEW.KTAE.FA.Y.0001.220102T2359Z-220103T0300Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Baker GA-Colquitt GA-Decatur GA-Dougherty GA-Grady GA-Miller GA-
Mitchell GA-Seminole GA-Thomas GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-
659 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in south central Georgia, Colquitt,
Thomas, Tift and Worth. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Decatur,
Dougherty, Grady, Miller, Mitchell and Seminole.
* WHEN...Until 1000 PM EST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 659 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 3 Hours.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Camilla, Pelham, Bainbridge, Sylvester, Baconton, Poulan,
Doerun, Ty Ty, West Bainbridge, Attapulgus, Sumner, Sale
City, Climax, Brinson, Branchville, Mitchell Co A/P, Hopeful,
Elpino and Harrells Still.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
LAT...LON 3094 8482 3111 8465 3142 8413 3150 8397
3162 8376 3159 8367 3157 8367 3157 8365
3153 8366 3141 8365 3134 8366 3133 8386
3130 8397 3108 8401 3094 8434 3072 8446
3074 8480
