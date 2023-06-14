Severe Thunderstorm Warning

GAC007-071-087-131-201-205-275-321-150130-

/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0278.230615T0031Z-230615T0130Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

831 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...

Grady County in southwestern Georgia...

Eastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia...

Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...

Baker County in southwestern Georgia...

Thomas County in south central Georgia...

Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 930 PM EDT.

* At 831 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Newton to 8 miles southeast of

Donalsonville, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Newton, Moultrie, Thomasville, Pelham, Bainbridge, Cairo, Camilla,

Boston, Norman Park, Baconton, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge,

Whigham, Riverside, West Bainbridge, Schley, Funston and

Attapulgus.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for Big Bend of

Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for Big Bend of

Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.

&&

LAT...LON 3144 8445 3144 8404 3141 8365 3133 8365

3104 8370 3104 8374 3066 8375 3070 8462

3125 8466 3126 8464 3128 8464 3144 8452

3143 8449 3145 8445

TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 276DEG 57KT 3142 8433 3098 8476

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 298

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

540 PM CDT WED JUN 14 2023

TORNADO WATCH 298 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC007-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-185-

201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-150400-

/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0298.230614T2240Z-230615T0400Z/

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAKER BERRIEN BROOKS

CALHOUN CLAY COLQUITT

COOK DECATUR DOUGHERTY

EARLY GRADY IRWIN

LANIER LEE LOWNDES

MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN

RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL

THOMAS TIFT TURNER

WORTH

$$

ATTN...WFO...TAE...

Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023

ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-

/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-

Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben

Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-

Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-

Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,

Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,

Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers

Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,

Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal

A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores

Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort

Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,

Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,

Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,

Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,

Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,

Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,

Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,

Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns

Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys

Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester

Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co

A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,

Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,

Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,

Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,

Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,

Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,

Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,

Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,

Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,

Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,

Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,

Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional

Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,

Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,

Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,

Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster

Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,

Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,

Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and

Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,

Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,

Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,

Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,

Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,

Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,

Turner and Worth.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two

days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6

inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today

through Friday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

&&

$$

EB

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you