Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC007-071-087-131-201-205-275-321-150130-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0278.230615T0031Z-230615T0130Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
831 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...
Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Eastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia...
Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 930 PM EDT.
* At 831 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles north of Newton to 8 miles southeast of
Donalsonville, moving east at 65 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Newton, Moultrie, Thomasville, Pelham, Bainbridge, Cairo, Camilla,
Boston, Norman Park, Baconton, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge,
Whigham, Riverside, West Bainbridge, Schley, Funston and
Attapulgus.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3144 8445 3144 8404 3141 8365 3133 8365
3104 8370 3104 8374 3066 8375 3070 8462
3125 8466 3126 8464 3128 8464 3144 8452
3143 8449 3145 8445
TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 276DEG 57KT 3142 8433 3098 8476
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 298
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
540 PM CDT WED JUN 14 2023
TORNADO WATCH 298 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC007-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-185-
201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-150400-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0298.230614T2240Z-230615T0400Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BERRIEN BROOKS
CALHOUN CLAY COLQUITT
COOK DECATUR DOUGHERTY
EARLY GRADY IRWIN
LANIER LEE LOWNDES
MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN
RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL
THOMAS TIFT TURNER
WORTH
$$
ATTN...WFO...TAE...
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023
ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-
Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben
Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-
Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,
Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,
Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers
Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,
Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal
A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores
Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort
Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,
Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,
Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,
Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,
Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,
Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,
Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,
Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns
Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys
Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester
Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co
A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,
Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,
Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,
Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,
Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,
Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,
Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,
Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,
Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,
Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,
Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,
Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional
Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,
Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,
Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,
Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster
Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,
Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,
Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
EB
