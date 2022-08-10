Severe Thunderstorm Warning GAC007-071-205-321-102230- /O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0257.220810T2112Z-220810T2230Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 512 PM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia... Western Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Southern Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Whigham to near Thomasville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pelham, Camilla, Moultrie, Baconton, Doerun, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Minton, Flint, Anderson City, Cotton, Lester, Sigsbee, Pritchetts, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Poplar Arbor Church and Branchville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. && LAT...LON 3143 8373 3104 8381 3104 8400 3108 8401 3108 8435 3144 8425 TIME...MOT...LOC 2112Z 211DEG 30KT 3096 8440 3091 8396 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
