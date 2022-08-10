Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
512 PM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
  Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
  Western Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
  Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 630 PM EDT.

* At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from 6 miles northwest of Whigham to near Thomasville,
  moving northeast at 35 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Pelham, Camilla, Moultrie, Baconton, Doerun, Riverside, Schley,
  Funston, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Minton, Flint, Anderson City,
  Cotton, Lester, Sigsbee, Pritchetts, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Poplar
  Arbor Church and Branchville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3143 8373 3104 8381 3104 8400 3108 8401
      3108 8435 3144 8425
TIME...MOT...LOC 2112Z 211DEG 30KT 3096 8440 3091 8396

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

