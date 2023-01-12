National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
754 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida...
Northern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Miller County in southwestern Georgia...
Southern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Early County in southwestern Georgia...
Seminole County in southwestern Georgia...
Northwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...
Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/.
* At 753 PM EST/653 PM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along
a line extending from near Marine Corps Logistics Base to 9 miles
south of Cottonwood, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Colquitt, Newton, Pelham, Putney, Bainbridge, Donalsonville,
Sylvester, Camilla, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, West
Bainbridge, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Douglasville, Schley,
Funston, Sumner, Sale City and Iron City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for
southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and south central
and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for
southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3157 8365 3133 8365 3108 8401 3108 8412
3104 8412 3076 8492 3089 8494 3092 8498
3092 8497 3112 8505 3143 8457 3144 8443
3146 8441 3161 8370
TIME...MOT...LOC 0053Z 258DEG 24KT 3150 8400 3092 8526
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
