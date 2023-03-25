Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 534 PM EDT Sat Mar 25 2023 GAC027-071-075-185-275-252230- /O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0096.000000T0000Z-230325T2230Z/ Cook GA-Lowndes GA-Thomas GA-Brooks GA-Colquitt GA- 534 PM EDT Sat Mar 25 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN COOK...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES...NORTHEASTERN THOMAS... NORTHERN BROOKS AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES... At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pavo, or 14 miles south of Moultrie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Valdosta, Hahira, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Barney, Autreyville, Greggs, I-75 At Exit 29, Hollis, I-75 At Exit 22 and Enon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. && LAT...LON 3080 8329 3092 8382 3107 8379 3109 8330 3107 8330 3107 8328 3104 8329 3103 8329 3102 8327 TIME...MOT...LOC 2134Z 274DEG 29KT 3097 8372 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ 73-YOUNG
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 79, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA GADSDEN JEFFERSON LEON MADISON IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA JACKSON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK IRWIN LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL SEMINOLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALMA, ASHBURN, ASHTON, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BEACHTON, BELLVIEW, BERRIEN CO A/P, BLAKELY, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BROWNTOWN, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CASA BLANCO, CENTERVILLE, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, COLQUITT, COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, COTTLE, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, COURTHOUSE, CUBA, DAVIS PARK, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DRIFTON, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, ENTERPRISE, FAIRCHILD, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRACEVILLE, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HAWKINSTOWN, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HOPEWELL, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOVETT, LYNN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MASSEE, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SIMSVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SNEADS, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, WETUMPKA, AND WORTH.
Severe thunderstorm warning
