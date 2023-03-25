Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
534 PM EDT Sat Mar 25 2023

GAC027-071-075-185-275-252230-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0096.000000T0000Z-230325T2230Z/
Cook GA-Lowndes GA-Thomas GA-Brooks GA-Colquitt GA-
534 PM EDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHERN COOK...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES...NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...
NORTHERN BROOKS AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES...

At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pavo, or 14
miles south of Moultrie, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
         damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
         damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Valdosta, Hahira, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Morven, Berlin,
Cecil, Barney, Autreyville, Greggs, I-75 At Exit 29, Hollis, I-75 At
Exit 22 and Enon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

&&

LAT...LON 3080 8329 3092 8382 3107 8379 3109 8330
      3107 8330 3107 8328 3104 8329 3103 8329
      3102 8327
TIME...MOT...LOC 2134Z 274DEG 29KT 3097 8372

TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

73-YOUNG

