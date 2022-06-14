SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 367
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1220 PM EDT TUE JUN 14 2022
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC001-003-005-007-009-013-015-017-019-021-023-025-029-031-035-
037-039-043-045-049-051-053-057-061-063-065-067-069-071-075-077-
079-081-085-089-091-093-095-097-099-101-103-107-109-113-117-121-
125-127-133-135-139-141-143-145-149-151-153-155-159-161-163-165-
167-169-171-173-175-177-179-183-187-191-193-197-199-201-205-207-
209-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-229-231-233-235-237-239-243-247-
249-251-255-259-261-263-267-269-271-273-277-279-283-285-287-289-
293-297-299-303-305-307-309-315-319-321-150000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0367.220614T1620Z-220615T0000Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
APPLING ATKINSON BACON
BAKER BALDWIN BARROW
BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN
BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY
BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS
CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER
CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM
CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY
CLAYTON CLINCH COBB
COFFEE COLQUITT COOK
COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP
DAWSON DEKALB DODGE
DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS
EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM
EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE
FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK
GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT
HALL HANCOCK HARALSON
HARRIS HEARD HENRY
HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER
JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS
JOHNSON JONES LAMAR
LANIER LAURENS LEE
LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN
MACON MARION MCINTOSH
MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL
MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN
MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE
PAULDING PEACH PICKENS
PIERCE PIKE POLK
PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN
RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY
SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART
SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL
TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL
TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN
TROUP TURNER TWIGGS
UPSON WALTON WARE
WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER
WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON
WORTH
$$
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
428 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-150000-
/O.CON.KTAE.HT.Y.0001.220614T1500Z-220615T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
428 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022 /328 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022/
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Today.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
$$
