Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 111
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
850 PM EDT SAT APR 24 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 111 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
APPLING ATKINSON BACON
BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN
BRANTLEY BROOKS CALHOUN
CAMDEN CHARLTON CLAY
CLINCH COFFEE COLQUITT
COOK DECATUR DOUGHERTY
EARLY ECHOLS GLYNN
GRADY IRWIN JEFF DAVIS
LANIER LOWNDES MILLER
MITCHELL PIERCE SEMINOLE
THOMAS TIFT TURNER
WARE WAYNE WORTH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 109
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
400 PM EDT SAT APR 24 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 109 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BERRIEN BROOKS
CALHOUN CHATTAHOOCHEE CLAY
COLQUITT COOK CRISP
DECATUR DOOLY DOUGHERTY
EARLY GRADY HARRIS
LEE LOWNDES MACON
MARION MILLER MITCHELL
MUSCOGEE QUITMAN RANDOLPH
SCHLEY SEMINOLE STEWART
SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR
TERRELL THOMAS TIFT
TURNER WEBSTER WORTH
ATTN...WFO...TAE...FFC...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
837 PM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Cook County in south central Georgia...
Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Northern Berrien County in south central Georgia...
Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Ben Hill County in south central Georgia...
Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 945 PM EDT.
* At 837 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Ocilla to near Doerun, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Moultrie, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park,
Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville,
Schley, Funston, Sumner, Minton, Scooterville and Osierfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL...1.50IN
WIND...60MPH
11-MM
Flash Flood Warning
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
826 PM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Ben Hill County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Turner County in south central Georgia...
Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...
East Central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 1130 PM EDT.
* At 826 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 2 Hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Doppler radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tifton, Ocilla, Sylvester, Fitzgerald, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty,
Phillipsburg, Unionville, Mystic, Sumner, Sale City, Chula,
Sunsweet, Hillsdale, Waterloo, Tift Airport, Harding and Inaha.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
LAT...LON 3124 8403 3135 8411 3168 8351 3177 8300
3161 8305 3161 8306 3156 8306
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1245 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-Holmes-
Washington-Jackson-South Walton-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-
Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-
Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-
Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Herod, Port Washington, Albany, Ewell,
Arlington, Williamsburg, Edison, Adel, Iveys Mill, Bellview,
Blakely, Ashton, Bannockburn, Hobby, Pine Park, Worth, Browntown,
Leonia, Forrester, Ashburn, Union, Sandestin, Steinham Store, Red
Store Crossroads, Leesburg, Gammage, West Bainbridge, Holmes County
Airport, Waterloo, Headland Municipal A/P, Fitzgerald, Lakeland,
Coles, Sunsweet, Grady Co A/P, Bunker, Cobb Crossroads, Beachton,
Keyton, Hacoda, Screamer, Dickey, Dothan, Argyle, Newton, Barker
Store, Teeterville, Clarks Mill, De Funiak Springs, Cairo, Westwood,
Doverel, Blackwood, Graves, Courthouse, Pleasant Ridge, Pine Valley,
Berrien Co A/P, Fort Rucker, Ausmac, Asbury, Barneyville, Bowens
Mill, Center Ridge, Santa Rosa Beach, Thomasville, Richter
Crossroads, Cuba, Cook Co A/P, Turner City, Logan Field Municipal
A/P, Little Hope, Elpino, Commissary Hill, Irwinville, Laconte,
Dawson Municipal A/P, Cottle, Quitman, Colquitt, Sneads, Isabella,
Cooktown, Turquoise Beach, Sylvester, Brooks Co A/P, Southwest Ga
Regional A/P, Milford, Orange Hill, Benevolence, Moultrie Municipal
A/P, Daleville, Pretoria, Centerville, Poplar Head, Wire Bridge,
Moultrie, Early Co A/P, Cordrays Mill, Cluster Springs, Elmodel Wma,
Beamon, Browns Crossroads, Dawson, Chipley, East Albany, Mayhaw,
Pasco, Grooverville, Crystal Lake, Decatur Co A/P, Alfords, Capel,
Eucheeanna, Shivers Mill, Nankin, Simsville, Yeomans, Tifton,
Hawkinstown, Metcalf, Valdosta Regional Airport, Days Crossroads,
Hoggard Mill, Five Points, Pelham, Pecan, Harding, Queensland,
Ozark, Ricks Place, Springvale, Blackwell Field A/P, Abbeville,
Chipley Municipal Airport, Fairchild, Moores Crossroads, Red Rock,
Enterprise, Walker, Bonifay, Donaldsonville A/P, Greggs, Cuthbert,
Boykin, Marianna, Dixie, Lawrenceville, Gordy, Ganer, Douglasville,
Fadette, Bainbridge, Abbeville Municipal A/P, Mabson, Palmyra,
Ocilla, Spence Airport, Donalsonville, De Funiak Spring Airport,
Riverturn, New Hope, Moncrief, Weber, Sylvester Airport, Ashford,
Chula, Peterson Hill, Massee, Lockett Crossing, Georgetown, Mitchell
Co A/P, Geneva, Nashville, Abba, Babcock, Hartford, Springvale
Station, Jones Crossing, Geneva Municipal A/P, Hanover, Lynn,
Battens Crossroads, Freeport, Hatcher, Crossroads, Malone, Fort
Gaines, Enterprise Municipal A/P, Morgan, Davis Park, Glendale,
Camilla, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Blue Springs, Branchville, Dill,
Alpine Heights, Bagby State Park, Valdosta, Dillon, Empress,
Headland, Cottonwood, Graceville, Portland, Cotton, and Seminole
State Park
1245 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 /145 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021/
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama...Panhandle
Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle
Florida, Central Walton, Holmes, Jackson, North Walton, South
Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,
Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* Through late tonight
* Average rainfall amounts between 1 and 4 inches are expected
across portions of southeast Alabama, southern Georgia, and the
Florida panhandle. However, isolated areas may pick up around 5
inches of rain in a short period of time due to multiple rounds of
thunderstorms, resulting in localized flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
