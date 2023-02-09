MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service is warning of possible severe weather this evening and tomorrow, but its main concern is the quantity of rain that is expected today, Friday and Saturday.
The NWS office in Tallahassee, which covers southeastern Alabama, southwestern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, provided a briefing by email this morning.
“A cold front will move into the forecast area later today before stalling west of the Flint River tonight into Friday,” the briefing said. “Showers and storms will move into the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and southwest Georgia later this afternoon into the evening. These storms will slowly fade late tonight while a new round develops offshore early Friday morning and spreads across the entire area through the day Friday. Some storms could become strong to briefly severe with a few damaging wind gusts and perhaps a tornado or two. There is a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5) for much of the area both today and Friday.”
There is a chance of strong showers on Saturday afternoon and evening as well, including possible small hail, but the NWS said confidence in this scenario is low.
According to graphics accompanying the briefing, the Moultrie area stands to receive 3-4 inches of rain today through Saturday night. Some localized areas could receive even more.
“With the stalling front tonight and Friday, showers and storms may begin training, or moving repeatedly over the same areas,” the NWS said. “This could pile up rainfall, leading to localized flooding.
“On Saturday, an upper-level low will slowly move across the area, bringing yet another round of potentially heavy rainfall.”
Such heavy rainfall has the potential for flash flooding as well as minor flooding of rivers. Riverine flooding will depend on exactly where the heaviest rain falls, but the NWS said problems seem most likely with the Kinchafoonee, Apalachicola and upper reaches of the Pea and Choctawhatchee.
