MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service warned Friday morning that storms over the weekend could become severe.
“A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms could impact the service area on Sunday,” the NWS’s Tallahassee office said in an email. “A low pressure center is expected to track northeast across the area, possibly moving from near Destin to Dothan to north of Albany. To the right of the low track, there will be a return of moist and unstable air from off the Gulf, with plenty of wind shear for organizing storms. There will be some potential for producing damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.
“Heavy rain is also expected Saturday night and Sunday, with the heaviest rain occurring along and left of the low track,” the email said. “1-2 inches of rain is forecast for most areas west-northwest of Tallahassee-Valdosta, but 2-3 inches is forecast from Albany northward. This much rain will cause rises on all area rivers, with the strongest rises on rivers with headwaters well up in Georgia and Alabama, such as the Kinchafoonee, Muckalee, Withlacoochee, Ochlockonee, and the Florida reach of the Choctawhatchee. If this weekend's rain event overperforms, then the wetter antecedent conditions could make these rivers more vulnerable to minor flooding after the next round of rain arrives around Tuesday and Wednesday. Ensemble guidance points to a 5-15 percent chance of minor flooding on these rivers around the middle of next week.”
Graphics that accompanied the email show Colquitt County in an area of marginal risk of severe weather, the lowest of the weather service’s five tiers of severe weather threat.
The forecast expects 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain in Moultrie between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, but the northern and western parts of the county may receive totals of more than 1.5 inches, according to another graphic from the NWS.
The email also predicted another severe weather event in the middle of next week. The extended forecast described an area west of Dougherty County into southern Alabama as having a slight risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Slight risk is the second of the five tiers of severe weather threat. Updates over the weekend and early next week should clarify to what extent that will affect Colquitt County as the week progresses.
