MOULTRIE, Ga. — “Yet another Saturday with a severe weather threat is coming up,” the National Weather Service warned in an email this morning.
The NWS’s Tallahassee office said a cold front will make its way across the region Saturday.
“In advance of the front, instability and wind shear will support thunderstorms with isolated damaging wind gusts,” the email said. “The main limiting factor will be the lack of moisture return. This will hold down coverage of thunderstorms.
“General, sub-severe thunderstorms could form over the Florida Panhandle late tonight. As they move east into the Florida Big Bend and South-Central Georgia on Saturday morning, daytime heating will destabilize the atmosphere enough to cause some storms to start producing isolated damaging wind gusts and possibly some small hail.”
An area of marginal risk — the lowest of five levels of concern — begins along a line from Tallahassee to Tifton, with Moultrie near its western edge. Risk increases farther to the east.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.