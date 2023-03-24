MOULTRIE, Ga. — Meteorologists are predicting bad weather for this weekend with isolated severe storms across the region on Saturday.
Lesser storms are expected in the Colquitt County area on Sunday, but places to the north and west could see severe weather that day too, according to information from the National Weather Service this morning.
“Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the day on Saturday ahead of a cold front,” the NWS said. “The main threat would be strong to damaging wind gusts, although a tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out across portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.
“Saturday's risk encompasses most of the forecast area with the exception of the far southeast Big Bend,” the email continued. “On Sunday, the focus will shift northward to near and north of a line from roughly Dothan to Albany to Tifton. Isolated damaging wind gusts and some hail are possible on Sunday in these areas.”
