MOULTRIE, Ga. — A storm system expected to batter Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama today and tonight will make its way into South Georgia tomorrow morning, but forecasters expect it to wane in intensity before it gets here.
“The risk of damaging thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be prevalent Wednesday and Wednesday night into areas from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle and as far north as southern Illinois,” according to a report from Accuweather. “Severe thunderstorms are likely to impact some of the same areas that were slammed with severe weather just a week earlier, and AccuWeather meteorologists are warning residents in those areas to be on high alert once again for more dangerous storms.”
The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee said it expects the storms to enter its coverage area late tonight or early Thursday morning.
“Portions of far western SE Alabama and the FL Panhandle are now in a Moderate Risk (level 4 out of 5) for severe weather,” the NWS said. “The remainder of SE Alabama and the FL Panhandle remain in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) with areas to the east in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5). Damaging winds near 70 mph and strong tornadoes (EF2+) will be possible, particularly across the Moderate and Enhanced areas late tonight/early Thursday morning.”
Maps from the National Weather Service put Moultrie in an area of Marginal Risk before daybreak Thursday, but the whole county — in fact almost all of Southwest Georgia — is considered Slight Risk after daybreak.
The weather service warns of 1 to 2 inches of rain tonight and Thursday, which may create minor flooding in some areas.
Peak winds are expected in the 35-40 mile per hour range here, the NWS said.
