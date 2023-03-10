MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service is warning of possible severe weather this afternoon and Sunday.
An email to The Observer from the NWS Tallahassee office Friday morning said Colquitt County is in an area of marginal risk (level 1 of 5) this afternoon and slight risk (level 2 of 5) on Sunday.
Gusty winds, hail and a brief tornado are the primary concerns, the NWS said.
“A cold front is forecast to push through the area later today with showers and storms along and ahead of it,” the email said. “Gusty winds and hail will be possible with the stronger storms, and the best window for severe weather exists this afternoon and evening.”
Another, stronger cold front is forecast to push through the area Sunday into Monday, the NWS said.
“Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with this front as well, with gusty winds, hail, and brief tornadoes possible,” it said. “The timing of this second system seems less certain, but for now the best chance for severe weather seems to be Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.”
