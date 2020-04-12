MOULTRIE, Ga. — Forecasters call for possibly severe weather in South Georgia when storms roll across the area early Monday morning.
For today, meteorologists with the National Weather Service predict a 20 percent chance of showers with a high near 84.
A wind advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the website of the NWS’s Tallahassee office, whose coverage area includes Colquitt County. The advisory predicts winds from the southwest of 20-30 miles an hour with gusts to around 35 mph. Loose objects could be blown if not secured, and damage to tree limbs could lead to power outages, the advisory says.
More serious weather is predicted overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit mainly after 5 a.m. Monday. Some may be severe with damaging winds, the weather service said. There’s an 80% chance of rain, and rainfall amounts could range from a quarter- to a half-inch.
The forecast calls for the storms to move out of the area by 11 a.m. Monday. New rainfall amounts could total an additional quarter- to half-inch, the weather service said.
The NWS website predicted a significant threat of damaging wind, a moderate threat for a tornado and a lesser threat for hail.
