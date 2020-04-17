MOULTRIE, Ga. — One week after early-morning tornadoes dipped into Worth and Irwin counties, forecasters expect more bad weather for South Georgia.
The National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office on Friday reported that storms expected on Sunday will include an enhanced risk for severe weather. Enhanced risk is the third highest of five categories of severe weather.
Depicted on a map at weather.gov/tae, the region of enhanced risk stretches from extreme eastern Texas to coastal South Carolina and includes about two-thirds of the state of Georgia.
For Colquitt County, the NWS forecast calls for a 10% chance of rain after 5 a.m. Saturday but the wind will be calm. Low around 65.
Rain chances increase to 50% on Saturday, mainly after 11 a.m., the weather service said. The high will be near 80. The wind will be out of the west from 5 to 10 miles an hour with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, but any area that experiences a thunderstorm may get more.
The rain chances decrease to 20% after 2 a.m. Sunday with a calm wind and a low around 64.
But things rebound through the day on Sunday. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm until 2 p.m., after which the chance of showers or thunderstorms goes even higher. Overall, there’s a 60% chance of rain Sunday. The high will be near 82. Winds will be 5-10 mph but could gust as high as 20 mph.
The forecast calls for continued showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Chance of rain Sunday night is 90% with a low around 66.
Last Monday, April 13, Colquitt County suffered no significant damage from early morning storms, but those storms dropped a tornado in Worth County and another in Irwin County. Both were rated as EF-1s, according to the National Weather Service website.
The Worth County tornado was reported at 5:36 a.m. It touched down southwest of Highway 82 west of Ty Ty, where there was minor structural damage and widespread trees being uprooted and snapped, the weather service said. Its maximum width was 100 yards and its path extended 3.17 miles.
The Irwin County tornado touched down briefly at 5:59 a.m. north of Five Bridge Road. Its maximum width was 50 yards and its path was 3.96 miles long. Many trees were snapped.
No one was hurt in either tornado, the National Weather Service said.
