Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
234 PM EST Thu Dec 30 2021
GAZ146-302015-
Colquitt GA-
234 PM EST Thu Dec 30 2021
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Colquitt
County through 315 PM EST...
At 234 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Pelham, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Norman Park, Riverside, Schley, Funston, Pineboro,
Autreyville, Center Hill, Spence Airport, South Moultrie, Moultrie
Municipal A/P, Hartsfield, Bay and Murphy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
LAT...LON 3104 8366 3104 8378 3103 8378 3103 8379
3104 8380 3104 8400 3110 8400 3110 8401
3111 8401 3111 8400 3122 8400 3129 8365
TIME...MOT...LOC 1934Z 262DEG 27KT 3113 8400
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC071-075-302100-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0245.211230T2002Z-211230T2100Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
302 PM EST Thu Dec 30 2021
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Cook County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 400 PM EST.
* At 302 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moultrie,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Moultrie, Adel, Sparks, Riverside, Berlin, Funston, Cecil,
Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee,
Autreyville, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport,
South Moultrie, Moultrie Municipal A/P and Laconte.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3104 8334 3105 8342 3105 8350 3107 8357
3108 8357 3105 8361 3105 8388 3121 8388
3122 8333 3119 8333 3116 8330 3111 8332
3107 8329
TIME...MOT...LOC 2002Z 272DEG 26KT 3111 8379
TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.