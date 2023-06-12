Severe Thunderstorm Warning
GAC007-037-061-071-095-099-201-205-321-121100-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0218.230612T0954Z-230612T1100Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
554 AM EDT Mon Jun 12 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Miller County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia...
Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Baker County in southwestern Georgia...
Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia...
Early County in southwestern Georgia...
Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 700 AM EDT.
* At 554 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Newton to near Blakely, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Moultrie, Blakely, Pelham, Camilla,
Edison, Arlington, Norman Park, Baconton, Doerun, Leary, Riverside,
Douglasville, Centerville, Schley, Funston, Sale City and Damascus.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
LAT...LON 3122 8360 3107 8400 3108 8451 3125 8495
3147 8507 3150 8505 3163 8456
TIME...MOT...LOC 0954Z 286DEG 24KT 3133 8426 3144 8497
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
11-MM
GAC017-071-095-155-205-277-287-321-121030-
/O.NEW.KTAE.SV.W.0217.230612T0943Z-230612T1030Z/
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
543 AM EDT Mon Jun 12 2023
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Turner County in south central Georgia...
Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Ben Hill County in south central Georgia...
Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 630 AM EDT.
* At 542 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles south of Rochelle to near Ashburn to near
Poulan to 6 miles north of Doerun, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Putney, Omega,
Norman Park, Poulan, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville,
Marine Corps Logistics Base, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner,
Rebecca and Minton.
&&
LAT...LON 3181 8313 3181 8310 3149 8325 3147 8326
3146 8337 3140 8337 3133 8346 3132 8351
3127 8351 3122 8362 3145 8415 3162 8393
3181 8374 3180 8361 3185 8361 3185 8318
TIME...MOT...LOC 0942Z 305DEG 28KT 3183 8348 3166 8357 3149 8372 3141
8394
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
