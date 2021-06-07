MOULTRIE, Ga. — The section of First Avenue Northwest between North Main Street and First Street Northwest will be closed until mid- to late afternoon today. Crews are working to repair a sewer service, according to ESG Water Department Assistant Project Manager Christ Gay.
“Once the crews get down to the issues they’ll repair it and fill the hole back in,” said Gay.
The repairs are slated to last until “sometime after lunch time” and the road will open again. Street repairs of the same section are going to be scheduled in the near future, said Gay.
