TIFTON — At the monthly board meeting, held June 26, South Georgia Banking Company announced the promotion of three individuals to the executive management team.
Continuing her position of executive vice president, Melinda Moore has been elected to serve as chief administrative officer (CAO) of the bank, South Georgia Banking Company said in a press release. A native of Tift County, Moore began working at South Georgia Banking Company as a freshman at ABAC and continued her education at the University of Georgia as well as the Georgia Bankers Association Banking School. She started out as a part-time employee in bookkeeping and has risen to the top of management, assisting with the overall company vision and long-term strategy. Moore will be responsible for ensuring policies and programs are in line with overall bank objectives and ensuring quality work, smooth delivery, and adherence to the strategic direction of the bank, the press release said.
Victor Pires has been named executive vice president and chief retail banking officer (CRBO). With more than 20 years of banking experience, Pires offers unrivaled experience in customer service and the development of new banking products, SGBC said. Born in Brazil and raised in Massachusetts, Pires graduated Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree and received his master’s degree from American Public University. Pires will oversee the full retail banking and consumer lending areas for South Georgia Banking Company, ensuring policies and programs are in line with overall bank objectives, ensuring quality work, smooth delivery, and adherence to the strategic direction of the bank.
Sebrina Sweeney, executive vice president, has been named South Georgia Banking Company’s chief risk officer (CRO). Sweeney has been with the organization for close to a year and quickly proven the benefit of her extensive experience in the compliance field, the bank said. She began her career with the OCC as an examiner and later worked at Premier Bank in Atlanta and Main Street Bank in Covington before starting her own consulting business. Originally from West Virginia, Sweeney graduated from Marshall University with a degree in finance and has been working with financial institutions for more than 25 years. In her role as CRO, Sweeney will oversee, integrate, develop, and implement the organization’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) policies and procedures. ERM practices cover both traditional and non-traditional areas of risk across all lines of business and support functions. The chief risk officer serves as the information security officer (ISO), which is responsible and accountable for implementing and monitoring the information security program.
In their new positions, Moore, Pires, and Sweeney will join Erika Culpepper, chief credit officer; and Chris McCard, chief lending officer, to complete the executive management team for South Georgia Banking Company. This team operates in strategic partnership with the bank CEO, Glenn Willis; and bank President Sam McCard. Together, they collaborate on opportunities in the development and execution of processes for the continued success of the organization.
South Georgia Banking Company serves consumers and businesses with full-service banking, mortgage services, commercial, and ag-lending. SGBC has eight full-service locations in Tift, Turner, Crisp, Colquitt, Dooly and Worth counties. Its Administration Office is located in Tifton and the company’s employees’ number more than 115 individuals throughout the region. For more information about South Georgia Banking Company, please go to SGBConline.com.
