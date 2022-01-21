TIFTON, Ga. — The leadership team at South Georgia Banking Company is excited to announce internal promotions of six SGBC team members including Erika Culpepper, Chris McCard, Mike Rice, Jennifer Castleberry, Adam Simmons and Kelly Johnston.
“Our bank continues to expand, adding services along with adding new consumer and business customers,” said Sam McCard, president, South Georgia Banking Company. “To ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, we’ve made staff changes, increasing the areas of responsibility for six team members. We are fortunate to have qualified staff dedicated to our mission of being the best community bank in South Georgia; our people are what sets SGBC apart.”
Erika Culpepper, with 20 years of banking leadership experience, has been promoted to chief credit officer. Culpepper will manage and oversee all facets of the bank’s lending and credit administrative functions company-wide. She will be responsible for the supervision of loan operations and loan administration, ensuring high quality in the bank’s process, policies, structure, and personnel.
Chris McCard is being promoted from regional credit officer of SGBC’s northern region to chief lending officer for South Georgia Banking Company. As chief lending officer, McCard will manage and oversee company-wide loan production as well as supervise the lending staff and lending activities of city presidents in each region. Culpepper and McCard will work closely together on all aspects of the lending process.
Additional promotions include:
- Mike Rice is the bank’s new regional credit officer for the northern region, which includes Ashburn, Cordele, Vienna, and Sylvester.
- Jennifer Castleberry, loan operations manager, in which she will be responsible for the overall supervision and operation of the Centralized Loan Process.
- Adam Simmons is now in the role of credit services manager. In this position, he will manage and monitor credit exposures across industry classes and underwrite credit requests.
- Kelly Johnston is the bank’s new image specialist in addition to her position as teller operations manager.
South Georgia Banking Company has locations in Omega, Tifton, Moultrie, Ashburn, Cordele, Vienna and Sylvester. Learn more at SGBCOnline.com.
