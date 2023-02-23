TIFTON, Ga. — South Georgia Banking Company is accepting applications for the 2023 Julian & Jan Hester Memorial Scholarship. This Scholarship Program, sponsored by the Community Bankers Association (CBA), awards $1,000 annually to four deserving high school seniors who plan to attend a Georgia college, university, or technical school the fall semester after they graduate. The applicant who is selected by SGBC as the local winner will be awarded a $500 cash scholarship before moving on to the CBA selection process.
The goal of The Julian & Jan Hester Memorial Scholarship is to assist deserving high school seniors in their first year of college and to promote community banking. The scholarship is named after long-time CBA Chief Executive Officer, the late Julian Hester and his late daughter, Jan Hester. Jan was a senior at the University of Georgia when she died in an auto accident in April of 1990. In addition to supporting community banking, this scholarship is an opportunity to pass on the positive qualities both Julian and Jan Hester exemplified to further the development of tomorrow’s generations.
You can find additional details about the scholarship and the requirements for applicants and download the application at: https://www.cbaofga.com/julian--jan-hester-scholarship.html.
Please help spread the word about this scholarship and encourage qualifying high school seniors in your community and schools to fill out an application and return it to their nearest South Georgia Banking Company branch or mail it to SGBC, P.O. Box 1505, Tifton GA 31793 to be received before Friday, April 7, 2023.
