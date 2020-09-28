In order to get a sense of local voter sentiment before Nov. 3 Election Day, The Moultrie Observer and CNHI, owner of community newspapers in 22 states, are conducting a survey.
The website will be available through Oct. 12.
The aggregate results across CNHI will be graphically charted in connection with CNHI's Pulse of the Voters project, which will be published shortly before Election Day.
