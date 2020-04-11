Sharing HOPE

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Since this year’s annual Relay For Life event has been cancelled, the Leadership Team wanted to share their HOPE display with the residents of Colquitt County. They hope to share some positivity during this Easter season and difficult times, team member Donna Duncan said. From left are Reggie Merritt, Sharon Merritt, Milan Merritt, Emma Jane Merritt, Wanda Purvis, Kristie Parrish and Duncan.
