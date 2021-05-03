MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office was summoned at 6:30 a.m. April 28 to the 900 block of U.S. Highway 319 South, where the shed and carport area of a residence were engulfed in flames.
The homeowner told the deputy her son woke her when he saw the fire, and they got out of the house.
The deputy said the shed, carport and a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup were damaged, but the main residence was not.
The deputy’s incident report said volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze but could not determine the cause of the fire.
The Colquitt County Volunteer Fire Association said Monday that its report on the incident was not available yet.
This was Colquitt County's second fire in two days, following one the previous day on Old Adel Road.
