MOULTRIE – Sheree Hamilton from the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority recently completed her Georgia Clerk Certificate through the University of Georgia.
The recreation authority was formed by legislation in 2017, deeming it separate from city and county programs.
“It is funded by the county. Because it's an authority, and it’s legislature based, we are subjected to the same rules and regulations that city and counties have to abide by. Especially [with] minutes and other types of rules and regulations, basically the same of the city or county clerk,” Hamilton said in an interview Wednesday.
She was introduced to the program after a board member suggested she complete the Georgia Clerk Certificate. Hamilton completed the program in two and a half years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID-19 hit, they started offering classes online, so I was able to get a lot of my classes [done], and finished up faster than the normal four years. That was a good thing that came out of COVID,” she said.
She received her certificate last month at the Georgia Certified Clerk Association conference.
“I'm excited to be done. I'm excited to just continue my education and being the best for my position,” Hamilton shared.
Hamilton said City Clerk Tina Coleman and Colquitt County Clerk Melissa Lawson have been a great help and along her journey to completing the certificate.
“Tina and Melissa are great, and they've been a big support with me because they go to these classes as well,” she added.
Hamilton plans to continue her education with the master’s certificate program and considers to follow up with continuing education classes.
"We are very proud of Sheree. She's [not required] to have the certification for her position, but [having] it gives us an advantage on what we're doing as a recreation authority. Being as educated as we can really helps," Maggie Davidson, MCCPRA director, said.
