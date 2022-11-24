MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations for its annual Christmas outreach initiative.
“We got an idea about three years ago that we wanted to start something to just give back to the community – especially to the children,” Kat Johnson, CCSO investigator and a coordinator of the Jingle Ball, told The Observer Tuesday afternoon.
Johnson and her fellow investigator, Chris Robinson, decided to initially host a small athletic equipment drive called, “Jingle Ball Drive.” The inspiration for the drive is based on the Colquitt County School District’s athletic department's success.
Johnson said they've seen children's lives changed just by a sport's ball.
Each year, student-athletes from Colquitt County School District assist the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office with delivering donations to local children in the county.
The coordinators recalled how several children's faces “light up” from recognizing the student-athletes when they pass out the gifts.
“Our favorite thing is to ride around and find kids playing outside. We can just simply throw them a football and they get so excited,” Robinson said in an interview Tuesday.
Johnson added, “It's so much fun for all of us."
The Jingle Ball Drive donation has since expanded to more than sports balls but also toys and hygiene products.
“We’ll gladly accept any donations,” the coordinators said.
Donations can be dropped off in the Jingle Ball Drive bins within the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office or donators can notify the coordinators of when and where to pick up the donations.
“We will advertise for businesses on our Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page if they would also like to donate,” Johnson said.
For those who don’t have time to go shopping, monetary donations are also welcomed. All checks should be made payable to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The deadline for all donations is Monday, Dec. 19. The delivery date has not been determined at this time. Johnson and Robinson can be contacted at the Criminal Investigations Division phone line at 229-616-7460.
