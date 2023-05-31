MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to host its 34th annual Boys Ranch Golf Tournament at Sunset Country Club in Colquitt County.
The tournament will be held on Friday, July 14. The proceeds will go to the Hahira Boys Ranch, which is the state’s first Sheriffs’ Youth Home.
“These tournaments are fun but are obviously instrumental in providing the financial support to the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes which serve the needs of 200-plus children annually. The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office directs all support possible to the Hahira Boys Ranch, which houses up to 50 children,” Sheriff Rod Howell said in a statement Wednesday.
The tournament will be a four-player scramble. Player cost range from $150 per player each or $600 per team. The player and team costs include all fees, lunch, mulligans, and a hole sponsor sign.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. A “closest to the pin” and a “longest drive” contest will be held with trophies given to winners. There will also be a ticket drawing for items donated to the event. The tickets will be $5 each or 5 for $20.
Lunch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with tee time at 1 p.m.
“On any given day over 25% of these children are from Colquitt County. None of these children are considered to be 'bad' or 'unruly' but for various reasons beyond their control are in need of the stability and guidance provided by the Youth Homes. Your monetary donations toward this event and others throughout the year help provide the stability of a home-based environment,” Howell said.
Those who are unable to attend or would like to make a donation by being a hole sponsor for $150 should notify the CCSO by the end of the business day on July 5 to ensure enough time to create signage.
Potential competitors may register individually, as a team, sponsor a player, sponsor a hole, make a monetary donation, or provide a door prize. Any contribution is tax-deductible. To register contact Howell or Sergeant Becky Perry at 229-668-8354.
“Please accept a personal thank you from myself, my staff and the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch for your past, present and future support,” Howell concluded.
The CCSO new business office hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday starting June 5.
