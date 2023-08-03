DOERUN – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance as they search for a Moultrie man and woman after multiple vehicles were entered and one stolen last week.
Isaiah Daniels, 18, and Jamia Brannon, 20, are wanted in connection with the theft of a white Ford F-150 in the city limits of Doerun.
Investigator Ronald Jordan, with the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, said the Doerun Police Department and the sheriff’s office received multiple alerts that five to six individuals were walking through Doerun going through vehicles on Tuesday, July 25.
Three different people found that their vehicles had been ransacked, he said.
Jordan said one person reported a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol and a Franchi 12-gauge shotgun had been stolen out of one of the vehicles.
As deputies were leaving the area, a white F-150 truck entered the roadway behind them. Shortly thereafter, the dispatcher notified the deputies that a Doerun resident reported a white F-150 truck had been taken from the 500 block of Georgia Highway 133 North in Doerun.
The truck is owned by Mobley Gin Company but was in the possession of the complainant. Jordan said Doerun man was chasing after the truck in a different vehicle when deputies slowed down to conduct a traffic stop.
The driver of the stolen truck fled on foot into the woods. Deputies recovered two firearms near the truck. One of the weapons was reported stolen in Florida, Jordan said.
Deputies arrested a 19-year old Moultrie man near the truck. Jordan said he faces felony charges of theft by taking, three counts of entering automobiles, one count of theft by receiving property stolen out of another state and one count of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Two juveniles and an 18-year-old Moultrie man were arrested in connection to the entering autos. Jordan said one of the two juveniles has been involved in more than 30 entering auto incidents reported in Southwest Moultrie and the Sylvester Drive area in Doerun.
“We encourage all Colquitt County residents to lock and secure their vehicle doors while also refrain from leaving any valuable items in their vehicles,” he said.
If you have any information on Daniel and Brannon's whereabouts, you can contact the CCSO at 229-616-7430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.