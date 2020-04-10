MOULTRIE, Ga. – Mitchell County, along with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office assistance, is looking for two suspects involved in a theft ring: Heaven Clifton and Jack Andrew ‘Drew’ Brinkley Jr.
According to Colquitt County investigators, the pair have been traveling between western Colquitt County and eastern Mitchell County and may be currently traveling in an older white Tahoe or a gold Jeep Compass. They have also been known to travel on four-wheelers, motorcycles or on foot.
Both Clifton and Brinkley are considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s department said, and are connected to a number of home burglaries, thefts, drug charges and automobile break-ins.
Brinkley is a 30-year-old white male. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Clifton is a white female with brown hair.
