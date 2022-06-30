MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert asking local residents to help find a Moultrie man.
The CCSO posted the alert on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Jackson Merritt, 53, was last seen Friday, June 24, near the Moultrie YMCA, according to the Facebook post.
“His mother usually hears from him daily,” Investigator Austin Cannon, of the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, said in a phone interview Thursday.
Cannon said once Merritt’s mother hadn’t heard from him in a while she notified the sheriff’s office.
“His mother said Merrit was last known to be living in a tent behind someone's house,” Cannon explained. “This is the second or third time we’ve had to issue a missing person’s alert for Merritt.”
Cannon added that once Merritt finds out about the alert, he usually notifies them of his whereabouts.
The CCSO also ran a criminal history check to see if Merritt had been arrested, and no recent activity showed.
“He is not known to have any cellphone or other methods of communication. Those options have been exhausted,” Cannon said.
Merrit is also not known to have any medical issues or complications.
If anyone has had any contact with Merritt, please notify the CCSO at 229-616-7430.
