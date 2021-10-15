MOULTRIE, Ga. — “We get people every single day who have been scammed in one way or another,” said Sgt. Richard Harris, administrative assistant at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Many types of scams have come up in the modern era. According to Harris, many people throughout Colquitt County have been defrauded in a variety of ways and there isn’t much law enforcement can do about it.
“These people can be in places like California, Jamaica or Spain… There’s nothing that really can be done once that money is gone,” Harris said.
While exact statistics were not readily available, Harris stated that on average at least one person a day contacts the CCSO in regards to being scammed. He said the only way to combat the problem is verify everything before sending any personal information or money to any person you can’t see “in front of your face.”
“There are many folks who are honest and will provide the service they advertise online. Places like Facebook are just filled with people trying to scam you,” Harris said. “People should always double check who they’re buying from is reliable.”
According to an article published by the Federal Trade Commission there are four signs that something might be a scam:
- Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know. They often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service or Medicare or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know such as a utility company, a tech company or even a charity asking for donations.
- Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize. They might say you’re in trouble with the government or you owe money or someone in your family had an emergency. Some scammers say there’s a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.
- Scammers pressure you to act immediately. Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. If you’re on the phone, they might tell you not to hang up so you can’t check out their story. They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s or business license, or deport you. They might say your computer is about to be corrupted.
- Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way. They often insist that you pay by sending money through a money transfer company or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back. Some will send you a check (that will later turn out to be fake), tell you to deposit it and then send them the money.
Harris said that he’s seen all of these.
“We’ve had victims who have lost thousands of dollars of their hard earned money. These people will take advantage in a heartbeat and you will not see that money again… If you cannot see these people face to face, don’t entertain it. Especially if they are asking for money,” Harris said.
The variety of scams has increased since the increased prevalence of the internet, Harris explained.
“These people can use their computers to act like they are calling from a local number. We’ve even seen people get calls from their own number. They make new scams every single day. There are people who get connected with scammers claiming to be family members or people who aren’t who they say they are. Health insurance, student loans, vehicle warranties, fake prizes, fake people these are just a few of the many scams that come through the office.”
Harris did say that if someone is going to buy something from an individual online to use the money transferring app, PayPal.
“They at least have something in place where you might be able to get some money back,” he said.
PayPal requires email verification by the individual and account information to be verified by a bank before an account can be created. They also offer a resolution center that might be able to offer restitutions or other forms of assistance in case a scam does occur, according to the service’s website.
Harris said there isn’t much else besides being wary of the internet and always verifying who you are contacting before sending money.
“Just stay vigilant. Scammers specifically target the elderly. There is no other way to avoid them if you’re not being cautious. If it’s someone claiming to be law enforcement, have them give their badge number and then contact that agency on a separate call, stay away from things like Facebook and Ebay. Always verify. That’s the only way to stay safe.”
