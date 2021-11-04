MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office just kicked off its 2021 Jingle Ball Drive.
The second annual Jingle Ball Drive began a bit earlier this year than last, according to Colquitt County Office investigator Kat Johnson. Last year the drive provided more than 300 children with a ball or small toy.
“We are getting started a little earlier this year in hopes that we will be able to double that number,” Johnson said. “Our community showed such tremendous support for this cause.”
You can drop off any sports balls, monetary donations or toys in the lobby of the business office at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office on Veterans Parkway, or they can be picked up from your location. Student athletes will travel into the community with CCSO employees to hand out the gifts before Christmas, according to Johnson.
If you have any questions, you can contact Johnson or CCSO investigator Chris Robinson, who is also coordinating the event, at 229-616-7460.
