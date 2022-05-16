MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office will host the 33rd annual Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch Golf Tournament June 3 at Sunset Country Club.
The annual tournament provides needed financial support to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes. The Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes serve over 200 children annually, according to a release from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaun Eilders, the Youth Services Director for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch, spoke on the tournament and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office’s dedication to the program. He said, “If we need anything…sheriff and his staff are just a call away.” He also remarked how the office is one of the top sheriff’s offices out of the 159 in Georgia in its support for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch.
Sheriff’s Capt. Julius Cox also commented on the office's dedication to serving the ranch.
“This office is one out of 159 counties and we do everything in our power to stay in the top ten,” he said.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble, which entails four people in a team as opposed to individual scoring. There will be prizes awarded to the top three teams with closest to the pin and longest drive. Furthermore, a buffet lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. and tee time will start at 1 p.m.. There will be a ticket drawing for items donated to the event as well.
You can purchase the tickets for $5 each or five for $20. To participate in the tournament, a fee of $125 is to be paid for each individual player or $500 for each team. These costs include all fees, lunch and mulligans.
If you are unable to attend the tournament and would like to make a donation by being a hole sponsor ($100), please notify the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office by the end of business on May 27. This will allow the sheriff’s office enough time to have your sign made.
In support of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office directs all support and proceeds to the Hahira Boys Ranch. This ranch houses up to 50 children with over 25% of them being from Colquitt County. Cox and Sgt. Becky Perry said the children supported aren’t considered “bad” or “unruly.” For various reasons, they do need the stability and guidance provided by the Youth Homes.
Public support towards this event and others through the year helps facilitate the stability of a home based environment, they said.
In order to register, sponsor a player or hole, or make a monetary door prize, contact Cox or Perry at 229-668-8534. Your contribution is tax deductible.
