MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has released information to protect children online after 12 individuals were recently arrested as part of a child sex sting operation.
“There’s new apps and ways for kids and predators to communicate just about every day,” said CCSO criminal investigator Chris Robinson.
Robinson is the SO’s Internet Crimes Against Children statewide task force member. His training includes identifying and investigating child predators online. He said that vigilance over a child’s electronic devices is one of the first steps.
“It’s hard to really monitor everything that a child does, but be attentive. Know what apps your child is using. Be knowledgeable about what these apps are for. Be mindful of what your child is posting on social media apps… Once something is on the internet it’s there forever,” Robinson said in an interview Tuesday.
He also explained that parents should take the time to learn what parental controls are available for their child’s devices.
“It goes back to being knowledgeable about what the child is doing and who and what they’re doing it with,” Robinson said. “Many of these devices have parental controls which require passwords or screen time limits and many other things that can limit a child’s exposure.”
Robinson also stated that knowing your child is a “huge part” of detecting potential predation.
“When kids are trying to hide something they can become distant, depressed or even angry. Each parent knows their child, knows when they’re trying to hide something. That’s when parents should consider going through the child’s phone, finding more information on who they’re spending time with online.”
Even if you’re not directly involved with a child, if you know there has been a change in behavior, it could be time to step in.
“Now if it's a stranger's kid or something, if you do feel concerned you should contact law enforcement. But, for minors you’re familiar with, you can always tell when something is off. Knowing what a child is using, doing or how they’re acting is the best way to keep that child safe.”
