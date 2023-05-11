MOULTRIE – A Moultrie man who was last seen over a month ago has been located, authorities said.
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person alert on its Facebook page May 4 for Jeffery Clay Lamb, who was reported missing in March.
Lamb contacted the sheriff's office and has been located, CCSO Criminal Division Investigator Kat Johnson said Thursday afternoon.
He was last seen on March 10 and was known to be traveling to Tennessee for a funeral, the statement said. His family members' last phone contact was in early April but the phone’s contact number was no longer in service.
Johnson thanked the community for its assistance in the search.
Residents should contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430 for any tips or additional information.
