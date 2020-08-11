MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A 1 a.m. shooting on Monday left a man severely injured in the woods. His pained screams led a bypassing stranger to help, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ronald Jordan said.
Ja’various X’zavier Thomas told investigators he was headed to a club in Valdosta, riding with people whose names he didn’t know. The trio got to Cannon Road when the driver stopped the vehicle.
“The driver of the vehicle told him to get out, stopped it on the side of the road and [again] told him to get out,” Jordan said.
That was when the driver shot Thomas in the left leg with a pistol. Thomas was able to get away by running into the nearby woods, but left his phone behind and thus was unable to call for help.
“He wound up there stuck in the middle of nowhere, so to speak, with a broken left leg for approximately two hours before somebody who drove by heard him screaming,” Jordan said.
Thomas was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center initially but was flown to Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon due to complications with his wound.
A call made to Navicent on Aug. 11 revealed that Thomas requested confidentiality on his status. Jordan, however, said he was able to talk to Thomas’s uncle on Aug. 10; he said Thomas made it through surgery and was stable.
CCSO is looking for the two other men in the vehicle.
“[Thomas] stated that he did not know the reasoning behind it,” Jordan said. “But what he says isn’t always what the truth is.”
