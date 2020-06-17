MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men said to be armed in the wake of a midday Wednesday robbery.
A woman on Doc Darbyshire Road called 911 asking for an officer as she and her boyfriend were victims of an armed robbery/home invasion.
Investigator Ronald Jordan responded to the scene.
“She stated, a little after 1 p.m., that two black males ran up on her boyfriend in the yard …,” he said.
Both men were wearing black clothes, black masks and were armed with firearms.
“They demanded money and the keys to the vehicle,” a white, 2008 BMW, Jordan said. The amount is unspecified at point, but Jordan said the two offenders wound up with several hundred dollars in cash.
Jordan identified the suspects as Demetrius Crawford and Milton Barfield.
As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators were still looking for the men, but they are using the invaded home’s surveillance system to obtain more information.
Anyone who knows where the suspects are or who knows anything about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 229-616-7460.
