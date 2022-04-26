MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile.
Riley Harris, 14, of Moultrie was reported missing earlier today by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Harris is last known to be in the Moultrie area but has ties to Brooks County, according to Facebook post by the CCSO. She was last known to be traveling with an adult black male in the Moultrie area and frequenting local hotels.
It is unknown if she is in danger at this time, according to the post.
If you have information please contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO at 229-616-7430.
