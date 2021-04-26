MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help with information regarding a stolen wood chipper.
In a Facebook post April 23, the CCSO stated the wood chipper was stolen from “Hwy. 33 and Gene McQueen Rd. area in Colquitt County.” The wood chipper was last seen being pulled by a “dark blue truck traveling toward Thomas County.”
The wood chipper is a BC1800A Auto Feeder by Vermeer. It is yellow with a blue, white and black stripe down the sides.
The CCSO asks if you have any information regarding the theft to please call their Investigations Division at 229-616-7460.
