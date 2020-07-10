MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his Tuesday disappearance. They’re asking the public’s help in doing so.
Jason Daniel Broome, 44, experienced a mental health episode and ran from a worksite located on Wilburn Murphy Road near the intersection of Suber Road in southwestern Colquitt County.
His coworkers reported it on July 7 when it occurred. Soon after, some neighbors in the area reported seeing Broome run into the woods.
Broome is considered missing and in danger as CCSO’s investigation ascertained information that stated he has health issues that require medication.
If anyone makes contact with Broome or has any information on him, CCSO asks that they be contacted at 229-616-7430.
